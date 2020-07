Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Crafted Home In Gated Community! 5 bedroom, 3 bath. Interior features hardwood floors through out down stairs formal living area, formal dining room, living room with fireplace. High ceilings, spacious eat in kitchen with granite counters and island. Bedroom with full bath down. Large Master up with walk in, dual sinks, separate shower and jetted tub. Spacious spare rooms up. Large gameroom up! Fenced yard, 2 car garage