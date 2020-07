Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Elegant home across from City Park in South Arlington. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Fresh paint inside and out, fresh flooring in bedrooms and master bath. Handicap accessible. Island kitchen, wood deck, wood floors, captivating fireplace and formal dining nook. Large island kitchen with lots and lots of storage. All applicants 18 and older must fill out application and submit fee of $35 each. Must use our forms.