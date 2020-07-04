6718 Fairglen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated home ready for immediate move in!!! Fresh neutral paint throughout! New wood-like tile in most areas. Open floor plan with lots of natural lights! Property features interior corner lot, big family room, spacious kitchen with an island and tons of counter space, formal dining room & 3 bedrooms with master suite with double vanity. Wood floor throughout the living areas & one of the bedroom. Community offers community pool and playground. Conveniently located close to major highways, shopping centers & schools. Tenants or agent to verify all information contain herein. Small non-aggressive pet under 25 lbs allowed on case by cases.