6718 Fairglen Drive
6718 Fairglen Drive

Location

6718 Fairglen Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Lynn Creek Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated home ready for immediate move in!!! Fresh neutral paint throughout! New wood-like tile in most areas. Open floor plan with lots of natural lights! Property features interior corner lot, big family room, spacious kitchen with an island and tons of counter space, formal dining room & 3 bedrooms with master suite with double vanity. Wood floor throughout the living areas & one of the bedroom. Community offers community pool and playground. Conveniently located close to major highways, shopping centers & schools. Tenants or agent to verify all information contain herein. Small non-aggressive pet under 25 lbs allowed on case by cases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6718 Fairglen Drive have any available units?
6718 Fairglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6718 Fairglen Drive have?
Some of 6718 Fairglen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6718 Fairglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6718 Fairglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6718 Fairglen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6718 Fairglen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6718 Fairglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6718 Fairglen Drive offers parking.
Does 6718 Fairglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6718 Fairglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6718 Fairglen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6718 Fairglen Drive has a pool.
Does 6718 Fairglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 6718 Fairglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6718 Fairglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6718 Fairglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

