All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6715 Country Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6715 Country Creek Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

6715 Country Creek Drive

6715 Country Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6715 Country Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Cute, CLEAN, and Move In Ready Home in desirable Mansfield ISD. Great Location. Easy access to highways, plus close to shopping and entertainment areas. Nicely UPDATED 1 Story home offers a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, a breakfast bar plus a two car garage. NEW CARPET. NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING. NEW Window Blinds. NEW Kitchen Counter Tops Installed. Split Bedrooms. Qualifications include: Income 3 times rent, Prefer minimum credit score of 600, Good rental history. Small Pets Considered on case by case basis. Section 8 Vouchers NOT accepted. Tenant or Agent to verify all information, including room sizes and schools. Use TAR app. Include copy of Drivers License, plus copy of 2 recent pay stubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 Country Creek Drive have any available units?
6715 Country Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6715 Country Creek Drive have?
Some of 6715 Country Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6715 Country Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6715 Country Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 Country Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6715 Country Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6715 Country Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6715 Country Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6715 Country Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6715 Country Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 Country Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6715 Country Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6715 Country Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6715 Country Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 Country Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6715 Country Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center