6715 Country Creek Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Cute, CLEAN, and Move In Ready Home in desirable Mansfield ISD. Great Location. Easy access to highways, plus close to shopping and entertainment areas. Nicely UPDATED 1 Story home offers a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, a breakfast bar plus a two car garage. NEW CARPET. NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING. NEW Window Blinds. NEW Kitchen Counter Tops Installed. Split Bedrooms. Qualifications include: Income 3 times rent, Prefer minimum credit score of 600, Good rental history. Small Pets Considered on case by case basis. Section 8 Vouchers NOT accepted. Tenant or Agent to verify all information, including room sizes and schools. Use TAR app. Include copy of Drivers License, plus copy of 2 recent pay stubs.