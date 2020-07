Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with two living areas. Granite counter tops just installed and freshly painted inside. Very private and shady back yard. Elementary, Junior High, and High schools all nearby within walking distance. Small pets OK but no dogs over 20 lbs. allowed. Agents please review Rental Criteria in MLS transaction desk for instructions. Use TAR lease application.