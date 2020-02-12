All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6702 Blackberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6702 Blackberry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6702 Blackberry Drive

6702 Blackberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6702 Blackberry Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Woodfield Arlington

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom home is full of upgrades and style! The living room greets you upon entry with a brick fireplace that displays a gorgeous wood-like mantle that extends to the ceiling! The dining room offers wood flooring and neutral paint for a pleasant dining experience. The kitchen offers an appliance package including a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher! Both bathrooms have custom sink/vanity combinations and full sized showers! Tour this today!
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!

*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 Blackberry Drive have any available units?
6702 Blackberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6702 Blackberry Drive have?
Some of 6702 Blackberry Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 Blackberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6702 Blackberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 Blackberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6702 Blackberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6702 Blackberry Drive offer parking?
No, 6702 Blackberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6702 Blackberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 Blackberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 Blackberry Drive have a pool?
No, 6702 Blackberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6702 Blackberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 6702 Blackberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 Blackberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6702 Blackberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center