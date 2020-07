Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN CONVENIENT LOCATION. PERFECT FOR A FAMILY THAT CAN ENJOY THE LARGE BACK YARD WITH A SWIMMING POOL. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES LARGE OPEN CONCEPT WITH ISLAND. BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS IN MAIN AREAS AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH GAMEROOM OR SECOND LIVING UPSTAIRS. FRESH PAINT. THE POOL MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!