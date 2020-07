Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home in family friendly neighborhood, close to Lake Arlington. Updates include neutral paint, carpet, laminate flooring, kitchen has updated appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. The spacious master includes an attached vanity. Includes finished garage conversion that allows for extra space to accommodate your growing family. Enjoy being able to entertain guest on the extra large covered back patio and back yard.