6504 Devine Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 9:57 AM

6504 Devine Drive

6504 Devine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6504 Devine Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute Home in nice, established neighborhood. READY for Immediate Occupancy. Bay Window in the Kitchen Breakfast area. Spacious Living Room. Light and Bright with modern color tones. OPEN Floor Plan. 3rd Bedroom located off Living area would make a great Home office. Back yard features a nice open deck adjacent to the covered patio. Great Location. Close to Highways, Shopping and Entertainment. App Fee $50 Per Adult, Copy of DL 2 recent pay stubs with app. Section 8 Vouchers Not Accepted. Qualifications: Minimum credit score of 600, Income 3 times rent, and no criminal background. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Cat or small dogs and no aggressive breeds. Tenant or Agent to verify schools, Rm Sizes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 Devine Drive have any available units?
6504 Devine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 Devine Drive have?
Some of 6504 Devine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 Devine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Devine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Devine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6504 Devine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6504 Devine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6504 Devine Drive offers parking.
Does 6504 Devine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 Devine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Devine Drive have a pool?
No, 6504 Devine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6504 Devine Drive have accessible units?
No, 6504 Devine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Devine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6504 Devine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

