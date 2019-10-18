6504 Devine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute Home in nice, established neighborhood. READY for Immediate Occupancy. Bay Window in the Kitchen Breakfast area. Spacious Living Room. Light and Bright with modern color tones. OPEN Floor Plan. 3rd Bedroom located off Living area would make a great Home office. Back yard features a nice open deck adjacent to the covered patio. Great Location. Close to Highways, Shopping and Entertainment. App Fee $50 Per Adult, Copy of DL 2 recent pay stubs with app. Section 8 Vouchers Not Accepted. Qualifications: Minimum credit score of 600, Income 3 times rent, and no criminal background. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Cat or small dogs and no aggressive breeds. Tenant or Agent to verify schools, Rm Sizes