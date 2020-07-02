6420 Valleybrooke Court

Amenities

Looking for a Great Tenant who wants a Beautiful 3-2-2 with split bedrooms in South Arlington; Wood laminate in Living Room and 3 bedrooms; Ceramic tile in Kitchen, breakfast area, baths and utility room; Did you notice....NO carpet at all! Rear entry 2 car garage; Refrigerator is Tenant's responsibility. Fenced yard with open patio. All of this nestled among a quiet neighborhood and zoned to Mansfield ISD schools; Close to shopping and easy access to freeways. Ready for immediate move-in. Call today for your private showing!