6420 Valleybrooke Court
Last updated November 24 2019 at 9:40 AM

6420 Valleybrooke Court

6420 Valleybrooke Court · No Longer Available
Location

6420 Valleybrooke Court, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a Great Tenant who wants a Beautiful 3-2-2 with split bedrooms in South Arlington; Wood laminate in Living Room and 3 bedrooms; Ceramic tile in Kitchen, breakfast area, baths and utility room; Did you notice....NO carpet at all! Rear entry 2 car garage; Refrigerator is Tenant's responsibility. Fenced yard with open patio. All of this nestled among a quiet neighborhood and zoned to Mansfield ISD schools; Close to shopping and easy access to freeways. Ready for immediate move-in. Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Valleybrooke Court have any available units?
6420 Valleybrooke Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6420 Valleybrooke Court have?
Some of 6420 Valleybrooke Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 Valleybrooke Court currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Valleybrooke Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Valleybrooke Court pet-friendly?
No, 6420 Valleybrooke Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6420 Valleybrooke Court offer parking?
Yes, 6420 Valleybrooke Court offers parking.
Does 6420 Valleybrooke Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 Valleybrooke Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Valleybrooke Court have a pool?
No, 6420 Valleybrooke Court does not have a pool.
Does 6420 Valleybrooke Court have accessible units?
No, 6420 Valleybrooke Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Valleybrooke Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6420 Valleybrooke Court has units with dishwashers.

