Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:30 AM

6403 Clear Pool Dr

6403 Clear Pool Drive
Location

6403 Clear Pool Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Hunter Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
Available 05/01/20 Bright, Beautiful home + large entertainment areas - Property Id: 164005

Shopping, restaurants,medical facilities, TCC campus near by. Located in lovely HOA community.
Freshly painted. All wooden laminate floors and ceramic tile in baths and kitchen. Fully equipped laundry
room includes washer-and dryer plus window.
Beautifully brighten by natural light through out.
Living room -Dining room : fireplace, sound system, and large Family room have access to patio areas surrounded by lovely landscaped backyard.
Chef's kitchen: double oven stove, Micro,dishwasher, granite counters and plenty cabinets.
Two bedrooms:
Master's bedroom- super size with seating area.
Baths: freshly painted.
HOA offers basketball court and swimming pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164005
Property Id 164005

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5520053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6403 Clear Pool Dr have any available units?
6403 Clear Pool Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6403 Clear Pool Dr have?
Some of 6403 Clear Pool Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6403 Clear Pool Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6403 Clear Pool Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6403 Clear Pool Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6403 Clear Pool Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6403 Clear Pool Dr offer parking?
No, 6403 Clear Pool Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6403 Clear Pool Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6403 Clear Pool Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6403 Clear Pool Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6403 Clear Pool Dr has a pool.
Does 6403 Clear Pool Dr have accessible units?
No, 6403 Clear Pool Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6403 Clear Pool Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6403 Clear Pool Dr has units with dishwashers.

