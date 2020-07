Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Welcom Home! This incredible and well maintained 3 bedroom home is ready for you and your family. A large corner lot located right in the heart of Arlington, close to major highways, highly ranked schools, shopping, and entertainment. Mature trees and a large backyard make this a perfect house and yard for entertaining all year round. Call today to schedule a showing and be in before the holiday season.