MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Sign your lease by 3-15-2020 and move in by 3-31-2020! You will receive HALF OFF one month's rent!! Mid Century Modern with architectural open stair case in Family room. Custom built tri-level home. Very unique in design. Large wood deck off patio with private entry from Master bedroom. Multiple built-ins in Family Room and a wrap around cat walk on third level. Close to Lake Arlington.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6309 Plum Tree Court have any available units?
6309 Plum Tree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 Plum Tree Court have?
Some of 6309 Plum Tree Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 Plum Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
6309 Plum Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 Plum Tree Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6309 Plum Tree Court is pet friendly.
Does 6309 Plum Tree Court offer parking?
No, 6309 Plum Tree Court does not offer parking.
Does 6309 Plum Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6309 Plum Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 Plum Tree Court have a pool?
No, 6309 Plum Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does 6309 Plum Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 6309 Plum Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 Plum Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 Plum Tree Court has units with dishwashers.
