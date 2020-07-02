All apartments in Arlington
6300 Kelly Elliott Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6300 Kelly Elliott Road

6300 Kelly Elliott Road · No Longer Available
Location

6300 Kelly Elliott Road, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enter into a gorgeous kitchen and living room! The living room features a ceiling-high brick fireplace and tall ceilings! Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances make this kitchen the perfect place for cooking meals! APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Kelly Elliott Road have any available units?
6300 Kelly Elliott Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Kelly Elliott Road have?
Some of 6300 Kelly Elliott Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Kelly Elliott Road currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Kelly Elliott Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Kelly Elliott Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6300 Kelly Elliott Road is pet friendly.
Does 6300 Kelly Elliott Road offer parking?
No, 6300 Kelly Elliott Road does not offer parking.
Does 6300 Kelly Elliott Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Kelly Elliott Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Kelly Elliott Road have a pool?
No, 6300 Kelly Elliott Road does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Kelly Elliott Road have accessible units?
No, 6300 Kelly Elliott Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Kelly Elliott Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 Kelly Elliott Road does not have units with dishwashers.

