6300 Kelly Elliott Road

Amenities

Enter into a gorgeous kitchen and living room! The living room features a ceiling-high brick fireplace and tall ceilings! Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances make this kitchen the perfect place for cooking meals! APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

