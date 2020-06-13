Desirable Mansfield ISD. 3 Bedrooms with a bonus room to use for office or nursery. Lots of natural lighting. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops and gas range.Living room area with fireplace and high ceilings. Laminate flooring throughout the entire house. NO CARPET. Fridge provided but not guaranteed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 628 Soledad Street have any available units?
628 Soledad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Soledad Street have?
Some of 628 Soledad Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Soledad Street currently offering any rent specials?
628 Soledad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.