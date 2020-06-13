All apartments in Arlington
628 Soledad Street
628 Soledad Street

628 Soledad St · No Longer Available
Location

628 Soledad St, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Desirable Mansfield ISD. 3 Bedrooms with a bonus room to use for office or nursery. Lots of natural lighting. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops and gas range.Living room area with fireplace and high ceilings. Laminate flooring throughout the entire house. NO CARPET. Fridge provided but not guaranteed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Soledad Street have any available units?
628 Soledad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Soledad Street have?
Some of 628 Soledad Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Soledad Street currently offering any rent specials?
628 Soledad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Soledad Street pet-friendly?
No, 628 Soledad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 628 Soledad Street offer parking?
No, 628 Soledad Street does not offer parking.
Does 628 Soledad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Soledad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Soledad Street have a pool?
No, 628 Soledad Street does not have a pool.
Does 628 Soledad Street have accessible units?
No, 628 Soledad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Soledad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Soledad Street has units with dishwashers.

