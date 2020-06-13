628 Soledad Street

Amenities

Desirable Mansfield ISD. 3 Bedrooms with a bonus room to use for office or nursery. Lots of natural lighting. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops and gas range.Living room area with fireplace and high ceilings. Laminate flooring throughout the entire house. NO CARPET. Fridge provided but not guaranteed