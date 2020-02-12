All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6220 Hott Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6220 Hott Springs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6220 Hott Springs Drive

6220 Hott Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6220 Hott Springs Dr, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Close to shopping and easy access to highway! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Qualified tenant to receive the 1st half month free on a 13 month lease!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 Hott Springs Drive have any available units?
6220 Hott Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6220 Hott Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6220 Hott Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 Hott Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6220 Hott Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6220 Hott Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6220 Hott Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 6220 Hott Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6220 Hott Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 Hott Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 6220 Hott Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6220 Hott Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 6220 Hott Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 Hott Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6220 Hott Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6220 Hott Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6220 Hott Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center