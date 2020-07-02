6216 Kelly Elliott Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute and cozy and READY for occupancy. Single Story 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath home. Very good use of space. Home has been updated within the past couple of years with roof, paint, granite counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances and more. Spacious Living room with corner wood burning fireplace. Functional Kitchen with black granite counter tops and SS appliances. Dining area open to Kitchen and Living area. The Master bath features full size shower with built in Handle bar. Covered Patio and spacious Back Yard Full 2 car garage with opener. Use TAR app, $50 App fee per adult. Pls include copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs. Pets case by case basis. Tenant or client to verify room sizes, schools