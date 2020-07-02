All apartments in Arlington
6216 Kelly Elliott Road
6216 Kelly Elliott Road

6216 Kelly Elliott Road · No Longer Available
Location

6216 Kelly Elliott Road, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute and cozy and READY for occupancy. Single Story 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath home. Very good use of space. Home has been updated within the past couple of years with roof, paint, granite counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances and more. Spacious Living room with corner wood burning fireplace. Functional Kitchen with black granite counter tops and SS appliances. Dining area open to Kitchen and Living area. The Master bath features full size shower with built in Handle bar. Covered Patio and spacious Back Yard Full 2 car garage with opener. Use TAR app, $50 App fee per adult. Pls include copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs. Pets case by case basis. Tenant or client to verify room sizes, schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 Kelly Elliott Road have any available units?
6216 Kelly Elliott Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6216 Kelly Elliott Road have?
Some of 6216 Kelly Elliott Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 Kelly Elliott Road currently offering any rent specials?
6216 Kelly Elliott Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 Kelly Elliott Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6216 Kelly Elliott Road is pet friendly.
Does 6216 Kelly Elliott Road offer parking?
Yes, 6216 Kelly Elliott Road offers parking.
Does 6216 Kelly Elliott Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 Kelly Elliott Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 Kelly Elliott Road have a pool?
No, 6216 Kelly Elliott Road does not have a pool.
Does 6216 Kelly Elliott Road have accessible units?
No, 6216 Kelly Elliott Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 Kelly Elliott Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6216 Kelly Elliott Road has units with dishwashers.

