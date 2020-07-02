Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 12/20/19 L@@K!! BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2 BATH /2 CAR GARAGE HOUSE - Property Id: 183286



6209 Brookknoll Dr. Arlington TX 76018



Available 12/20/19.



SHOWINGS ONLY WITH QUALIFIED APPLICANTS AT THIS TIME SINCE IT'S STILL TENANT OCCUPIED!



Nice and clean house for rent in great Southeast Arlington area! Little traffic in the neighborhood!



3 bedrooms (master: walk-in closet)

2 full bathrooms (master with tub/shower guest bath with tub/shower)

2 car garage with door opener and 2 remotes!

1400 sq. ft. of living space!

Huge fenced in back yard (great area to let the kids play!)

Fireplace!

Full size washer and dryer hooks ups! (washer and dryer included for 25 extra per month)

Kitchen appliances included (stove/oven refrigerator garbage disposal over-the-range microwave and dishwasher)

Solar screens!

Ceiling fans throughout!

Yard sprinkler system!



Arlington ISD!



Rent: $1,550/Month

Security Deposit: $1,550

Pets OK (with owner approval) - $200 per pet (no dogs on the aggressive breed list due to insurance requirements)

Utilities - Tenant Pay

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183286

Property Id 183286



(RLNE5372657)