Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:37 PM

6209 Brookknoll Dr

6209 Brookknoll Drive
Location

6209 Brookknoll Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Available 12/20/19 L@@K!! BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2 BATH /2 CAR GARAGE HOUSE - Property Id: 183286

6209 Brookknoll Dr. Arlington TX 76018

Available 12/20/19.

SHOWINGS ONLY WITH QUALIFIED APPLICANTS AT THIS TIME SINCE IT'S STILL TENANT OCCUPIED!

Nice and clean house for rent in great Southeast Arlington area! Little traffic in the neighborhood!

3 bedrooms (master: walk-in closet)
2 full bathrooms (master with tub/shower guest bath with tub/shower)
2 car garage with door opener and 2 remotes!
1400 sq. ft. of living space!
Huge fenced in back yard (great area to let the kids play!)
Fireplace!
Full size washer and dryer hooks ups! (washer and dryer included for 25 extra per month)
Kitchen appliances included (stove/oven refrigerator garbage disposal over-the-range microwave and dishwasher)
Solar screens!
Ceiling fans throughout!
Yard sprinkler system!

Arlington ISD!

Rent: $1,550/Month
Security Deposit: $1,550
Pets OK (with owner approval) - $200 per pet (no dogs on the aggressive breed list due to insurance requirements)
Utilities - Tenant Pay
Property Id 183286

(RLNE5372657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 Brookknoll Dr have any available units?
6209 Brookknoll Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6209 Brookknoll Dr have?
Some of 6209 Brookknoll Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 Brookknoll Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6209 Brookknoll Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 Brookknoll Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6209 Brookknoll Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6209 Brookknoll Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6209 Brookknoll Dr offers parking.
Does 6209 Brookknoll Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6209 Brookknoll Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 Brookknoll Dr have a pool?
No, 6209 Brookknoll Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6209 Brookknoll Dr have accessible units?
No, 6209 Brookknoll Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 Brookknoll Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6209 Brookknoll Dr has units with dishwashers.

