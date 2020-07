Amenities

pet friendly

A quaint 2-1-1 home in the Arlington area. - A quaint 2-1-1 home in the Arlington area. Walking distance from the ATT stadium and close to plenty of shopping and growing areas. The exterior offers a large front and backyard. The interior offers a good sized living area with a open kitchen and dining space. Two decent bedrooms with plenty of space. Located 5-10 minutes from I-30.



