Arlington, TX
6119 Wall Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:14 PM

6119 Wall Street

6119 Wall Street · No Longer Available
Location

6119 Wall Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Valley Spring

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,575 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6119 Wall Street have any available units?
6119 Wall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6119 Wall Street currently offering any rent specials?
6119 Wall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6119 Wall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6119 Wall Street is pet friendly.
Does 6119 Wall Street offer parking?
No, 6119 Wall Street does not offer parking.
Does 6119 Wall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6119 Wall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6119 Wall Street have a pool?
No, 6119 Wall Street does not have a pool.
Does 6119 Wall Street have accessible units?
No, 6119 Wall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6119 Wall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6119 Wall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6119 Wall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6119 Wall Street does not have units with air conditioning.

