Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Kennedale ISD! Has laminate wood floors in living area, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Living area has brick, corner fireplace and French doors leading to patio. Galley style kitchen with new appliances. Breakfast area off of kitchen. Master suite has spacious walk in closet. Large fenced back yard. Small pets under 25 lbs only! Must see! Won't last long!