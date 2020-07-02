6114 Autumn Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is recently updated to include fresh paint and new carpet in living room and bedrooms. This open floor plan features 2 large living rooms. Kitchen with eat-in breakfast room is open to the 2nd living room with fireplace. Lots of windows allow for natural light in the home but also allows you to overlook the large grass backyard with wood privacy fence. Master suite at the back of the house with on-suite bathroom is a good private retreat. Apply at frontrec . c o m .$45 application fee per resident over 18 - all residents must apply. Be sure to include copy of drivers license and proof of income for prior 2 months.