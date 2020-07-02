6104 Brookfall Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous Single Family Home located in quiet Arlington neighborhood! Luxurious stainless steel appliances paired with beautiful white cabinets. Granite counter tops and updated tile back splash makes the kitchen a place to be! Cozy wood burning fireplace sets the mood in the spacious living room. All updated flooring throughout. Don't miss out on this dashing home!!
Available NOW!!! Apply TODAY!
Elegant 4/2 Single Family Home FEATURING:
1654 sq ft (+/-)
4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Granite Counter Tops Throughout
Modern Light Fixtures and Faucets
Dining Area
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Oven/Stove
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
Pantry
Full Size Washer/Dryer Hookups
Master Suite
Large Walk-In Master Closet
Double Sinks in Both Bathrooms
Ceiling Fans in Each Bedroom
Wood Burning Fireplace
NEW Carpet
NEW Wood Floor-like Tile
Attached 2-Car Garage
Wood Fenced Back Yard
ENORMOUS Back Yard- Great for your family !!!
Pet Friendly.
PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)
Convenient Arlington Location:
Right Off I-20 and Collins
Minutes to Shopping, Entertainment, and Dining
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
