All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6104 Brookfall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6104 Brookfall Drive
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:36 PM

6104 Brookfall Drive

6104 Brookfall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6104 Brookfall Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Single Family Home located in quiet Arlington neighborhood! Luxurious stainless steel appliances paired with beautiful white cabinets. Granite counter tops and updated tile back splash makes the kitchen a place to be! Cozy wood burning fireplace sets the mood in the spacious living room. All updated flooring throughout. Don't miss out on this dashing home!!

Available NOW!!! Apply TODAY!

Elegant 4/2 Single Family Home FEATURING:

1654 sq ft (+/-)
4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Granite Counter Tops Throughout
Modern Light Fixtures and Faucets
Dining Area
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Oven/Stove
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
Pantry
Full Size Washer/Dryer Hookups
Master Suite
Large Walk-In Master Closet
Double Sinks in Both Bathrooms
Ceiling Fans in Each Bedroom
Wood Burning Fireplace
NEW Carpet
NEW Wood Floor-like Tile
Attached 2-Car Garage
Wood Fenced Back Yard
ENORMOUS Back Yard- Great for your family !!!
Pet Friendly.

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Convenient Arlington Location:
Right Off I-20 and Collins
Minutes to Shopping, Entertainment, and Dining

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423
*Owner Agent *

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 Brookfall Drive have any available units?
6104 Brookfall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6104 Brookfall Drive have?
Some of 6104 Brookfall Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6104 Brookfall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6104 Brookfall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 Brookfall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6104 Brookfall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6104 Brookfall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6104 Brookfall Drive offers parking.
Does 6104 Brookfall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6104 Brookfall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 Brookfall Drive have a pool?
No, 6104 Brookfall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6104 Brookfall Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6104 Brookfall Drive has accessible units.
Does 6104 Brookfall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6104 Brookfall Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center