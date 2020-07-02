6103 Pinwood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovingly kept sought after single story with 4 bedrooms, 4th bed connected to master could be study, baby room or exercise to name a few. Open flow floor plan in nice neutral colors with large living spaces and loads of light. Split bedrooms, tile floors in baths and tons of counter space in kitchen. Back yard is an oasis with trees and lush landscaping. Large open patio for outdoor entertaining under the canopy of trees. MANSFIELD ISD!!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.