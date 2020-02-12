All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:19 PM

6102 Bay Hill Drive

6102 Bay Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6102 Bay Hill Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Valley Spring

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nice wood look tile flows throughout the home. Spacious living area with cozy wood burning fireplace has gorgeous stacked stone surround. Kitchen offers today's modern colors with new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, granite counters & subway tile backsplash. Bay windows in breakfast. Oversized tile in master bath. Walk-in closet with built in shelves in master bedroom. Bedroom 3 has large window seat. Ceiling fans & 2in. blinds throughout. Spacious 20*10 patio is great for grilling out. Ample yard space for kids to play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6102 Bay Hill Drive have any available units?
6102 Bay Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6102 Bay Hill Drive have?
Some of 6102 Bay Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6102 Bay Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6102 Bay Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6102 Bay Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6102 Bay Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6102 Bay Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6102 Bay Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 6102 Bay Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6102 Bay Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6102 Bay Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 6102 Bay Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6102 Bay Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6102 Bay Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6102 Bay Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6102 Bay Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

