All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 607 Cunningham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
607 Cunningham Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:45 PM

607 Cunningham Drive

607 Cunningham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

607 Cunningham Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New carpets for stariways and upstairs being installed on Monday 5-4-2020. Videos are available to show layout of the property. Mansfield ISD, Southwind Community. 4 bedrooms, master bedroom downstairs, a separate study downstairs. Open floor concept. Close to 360, Debbie Lane. Pets permitted subject to pet deposit, pet agreement, size, and breed. Pet Deposit is generally $300 per pet but may vary depending on the size. Applications Fee $55 per adult, must include Application Form, Application Fee, PayStub, Photo ID, Proof of Income. Application Fees can be paid by Zelle, Venmo, PayPal or CashApp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Cunningham Drive have any available units?
607 Cunningham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Cunningham Drive have?
Some of 607 Cunningham Drive's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Cunningham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
607 Cunningham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Cunningham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Cunningham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 607 Cunningham Drive offer parking?
No, 607 Cunningham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 607 Cunningham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Cunningham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Cunningham Drive have a pool?
No, 607 Cunningham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 607 Cunningham Drive have accessible units?
No, 607 Cunningham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Cunningham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Cunningham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center