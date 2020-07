Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful home in a great location. This home is an opened floor plan. The kitchen has a built in microwave and electric cooking. The kitchen also has a walk in pantry, and overlooks the dining and living room. The breakfast nook looks out toward a large patio in the backyard. Every bedroom has walk in closets. The master has a double sink marble vanity.