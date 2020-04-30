All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

601 Connally Terrace

601 Connally Ter · No Longer Available
Location

601 Connally Ter, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome 4 Bedroom in Arlington! - This 4 beds, 2 baths, newly renovated home has large windows that provide plenty of natural light, complimenting the new flooring, paint and updates. With new appliances in the kitchen. The large, fenced-in backyard boasts room for adults to relax, children to play and small pets to run around. 4 beds, 2 baths, 1 car garage with a split master in the heart of Arlington. Driving distance to UTA, Arlington Municipal Court, AT&T Stadium, Six Flags Over Texas, Churches, and many more. Easy access to I-30, 360, and I-20

(RLNE4588090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Connally Terrace have any available units?
601 Connally Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Connally Terrace have?
Some of 601 Connally Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Connally Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
601 Connally Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Connally Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Connally Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 601 Connally Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 601 Connally Terrace offers parking.
Does 601 Connally Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Connally Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Connally Terrace have a pool?
No, 601 Connally Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 601 Connally Terrace have accessible units?
No, 601 Connally Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Connally Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Connally Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

