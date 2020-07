Amenities

6008 Alta Verde Ct Available 04/01/20 Update 4/2 in cul de sac - This single story home has large living room with fireplace. This opens to the spacious kitchen and dining room. The master is split from the 3 other bedrooms. All bedrooms are spacious. This home has carpet in the bedrooms. All other areas including living are tiled. This home has a wood deck perfect for family gathers and a gigantic backyard. The property backs up to the high school.



