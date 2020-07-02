All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:12 AM

5909 Cohoke Drive

5909 Cohoke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5909 Cohoke Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,343 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 Cohoke Drive have any available units?
5909 Cohoke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5909 Cohoke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5909 Cohoke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 Cohoke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5909 Cohoke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5909 Cohoke Drive offer parking?
No, 5909 Cohoke Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5909 Cohoke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5909 Cohoke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 Cohoke Drive have a pool?
No, 5909 Cohoke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5909 Cohoke Drive have accessible units?
No, 5909 Cohoke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 Cohoke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5909 Cohoke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5909 Cohoke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5909 Cohoke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

