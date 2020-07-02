5901 Silverpoint Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This property features 2 master suites, one upstairs with the 2nd living area and one downstairs. Upstairs master suite includes garden tub, shower, and walk in closet. Kitchen includes granite, stainless steal appliances and ample cabinet space. Home is on a corner lot with provides an extra large backyard. This is a pet friendly property. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.