Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Perfect home with a prime location on a corner lot right across the street from Bebensee elementary! This updated property features wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms and more! It has a large backyard and covered patio as well. It's the perfect home in the perfect location - come take a look before it's leased out!