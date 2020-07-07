5900 Lovingham Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute freshly painted 3 bed 2 bath duplex with 1 car garage. Open concept floorplan with lots of windows and no carpeting at all. The bedrooms are all nice sized the master has walk in closet and private bath. The backyard is fenced and perfect for a small pet. Great location close to everything.