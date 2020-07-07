5900 Lovingham Court

Cute freshly painted 3 bed 2 bath duplex with 1 car garage. Open concept floorplan with lots of windows and no carpeting at all. The bedrooms are all nice sized the master has walk in closet and private bath. The backyard is fenced and perfect for a small pet. Great location close to everything.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
