5809 Coldsworth Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 in Arlington with Lots of Updates! Interior features formal dining and formal living area upon entry way. High ceilings and arches! Large living area with hard wood floors, and fire place. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and break fast bar and breakfast nook. Large master with dual granite sinks, separate shower and tub, large walk in closet. Spacious spare bedrooms. Fenced yard with lots of shade from trees. 2 Car garage. Closet to schools, highways and shopping!