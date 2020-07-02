All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5809 Coldsworth Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5809 Coldsworth Court
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:45 PM

5809 Coldsworth Court

5809 Coldsworth Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5809 Coldsworth Court, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 in Arlington with Lots of Updates! Interior features formal dining and formal living area upon entry way. High ceilings and arches! Large living area with hard wood floors, and fire place. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and break fast bar and breakfast nook. Large master with dual granite sinks, separate shower and tub, large walk in closet. Spacious spare bedrooms. Fenced yard with lots of shade from trees. 2 Car garage. Closet to schools, highways and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Coldsworth Court have any available units?
5809 Coldsworth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 Coldsworth Court have?
Some of 5809 Coldsworth Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Coldsworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Coldsworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Coldsworth Court pet-friendly?
No, 5809 Coldsworth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5809 Coldsworth Court offer parking?
Yes, 5809 Coldsworth Court offers parking.
Does 5809 Coldsworth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Coldsworth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Coldsworth Court have a pool?
No, 5809 Coldsworth Court does not have a pool.
Does 5809 Coldsworth Court have accessible units?
No, 5809 Coldsworth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Coldsworth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5809 Coldsworth Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center