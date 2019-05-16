5804 Willow Valley Dr

Amenities

Great 3-1 in Arlington, Kennedale ISD! Open floor plan, neutral colors, large backyard and more! Spacious 17x15 family room has beautiful vinyl plank flooring - great for those with allergies. Dining area opens to the kitchen with views to the oversized yard. Three nice sized bedrooms - two with walk-in closets, full bath, full size utility area, storage shed, mature trees, centrally located to Highways, shopping and just minutes from Joe Pool Lake! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.