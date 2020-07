Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming home located in Arlington is ready for you and the family! Stunning brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings and crown molding. Plush carpet throughout with ceramic tile through the wet areas. Kitchen comes with ample amounts of storage and clean white cabinetry. This home, located on over sized corner lot, offers spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, lots of windows and light neutral colors. Come view today!