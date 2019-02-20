5709 Roundup Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful three bedroom two bath home! Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace, picture frame paneling and tray ceiling. Two dining areas and kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, tile backsplash and tons of storage space. Home features bay windows, skylights and decorative lighting. Spacious master bedroom with bath featuring separate shower, garden tub, separate vanities and walkin closet. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Fenced backyard with storage building. Convenient location! Kennedale schools! This is a must see that won't last long.