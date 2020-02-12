All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 8 2019

5708 Red Cactus Court

5708 Red Cactus Court · No Longer Available
Location

5708 Red Cactus Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great two bedroom, two bathroom half duplex that is move-in ready. Close to highways and shopping. Split bedroom floor plan. Each bedroom has walk-in closet. Owner will take care of yard. Carpet to be replaced in each bedroom, water heater replaced in September 2019. Full size washer and dryer area with built-in cabinets. Laminate floors in living and dining area. Wood-burning fireplace. Coat and linen closets. Storage shed and open parking in back. Pets determined on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 Red Cactus Court have any available units?
5708 Red Cactus Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 Red Cactus Court have?
Some of 5708 Red Cactus Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Red Cactus Court currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Red Cactus Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Red Cactus Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 Red Cactus Court is pet friendly.
Does 5708 Red Cactus Court offer parking?
Yes, 5708 Red Cactus Court offers parking.
Does 5708 Red Cactus Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5708 Red Cactus Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Red Cactus Court have a pool?
No, 5708 Red Cactus Court does not have a pool.
Does 5708 Red Cactus Court have accessible units?
No, 5708 Red Cactus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Red Cactus Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 Red Cactus Court has units with dishwashers.

