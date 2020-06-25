5707 Congressional Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HOME. QUALITY RARELY SEEN in a Rental property. TOTAL RENOVATION includes NEW interior and exterior paint, NEW Floors, NEW GRANITE Counter Tops, all NEW appliances, New Lighting, NEW Windows and doors, and NEW Fence. GREAT LOCATION with easy access to shopping, entertainment and highways. Close to Neighborhood park with playground, picnic areas and walking trail. Owner will accept Cat or a SMALL Dog, under 20 lbs. Pet Deposit Required. Tenant or Agent to verify Schools. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Requirements; Minimum 600 Credit Score, Minimum Income $4500 monthly, Strong Rent History with no late pays, No Judgments, No Criminal History.