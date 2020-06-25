All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5707 Congressional Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5707 Congressional Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5707 Congressional Drive

5707 Congressional Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5707 Congressional Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Valley Spring

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL HOME. QUALITY RARELY SEEN in a Rental property. TOTAL RENOVATION includes NEW interior and exterior paint, NEW Floors, NEW GRANITE Counter Tops, all NEW appliances, New Lighting, NEW Windows and doors, and NEW Fence. GREAT LOCATION with easy access to shopping, entertainment and highways. Close to Neighborhood park with playground, picnic areas and walking trail. Owner will accept Cat or a SMALL Dog, under 20 lbs. Pet Deposit Required. Tenant or Agent to verify Schools. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Requirements; Minimum 600 Credit Score, Minimum Income $4500 monthly, Strong Rent History with no late pays, No Judgments, No Criminal History.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 Congressional Drive have any available units?
5707 Congressional Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5707 Congressional Drive have?
Some of 5707 Congressional Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 Congressional Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5707 Congressional Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 Congressional Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5707 Congressional Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5707 Congressional Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5707 Congressional Drive offers parking.
Does 5707 Congressional Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5707 Congressional Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 Congressional Drive have a pool?
No, 5707 Congressional Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5707 Congressional Drive have accessible units?
No, 5707 Congressional Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 Congressional Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5707 Congressional Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center