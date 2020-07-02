All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

5705 Vandalia Trl

5705 Vandalia Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5705 Vandalia Trail, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Bath home is located in walking distance from Kennedale High School. It is has ramps at the front and back door for a wheelchair if needed. The kitchen has a eat in dining area and is open to the living area. There is a large walk in pantry. The home is ideal for couples just starting out, or for families, and even for empty nesters. A great large outdoor entertaining space complete with covered as well as open patio areas are perfect for those spring and summer cookouts. This is an excellent house for you to call IT HOME. Home is now Vacant and ready to view. Contact Sean by text or phone call at 817-422-6608 for questions or to set up a showing. Application,rental Criteria and Pet Restrictions are on our Website at www.highlife-rentals.com. Application Fee is $45 per person 18 and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 Vandalia Trl have any available units?
5705 Vandalia Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 Vandalia Trl have?
Some of 5705 Vandalia Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 Vandalia Trl currently offering any rent specials?
5705 Vandalia Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 Vandalia Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5705 Vandalia Trl is pet friendly.
Does 5705 Vandalia Trl offer parking?
No, 5705 Vandalia Trl does not offer parking.
Does 5705 Vandalia Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 Vandalia Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 Vandalia Trl have a pool?
No, 5705 Vandalia Trl does not have a pool.
Does 5705 Vandalia Trl have accessible units?
Yes, 5705 Vandalia Trl has accessible units.
Does 5705 Vandalia Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5705 Vandalia Trl has units with dishwashers.

