5705 Vandalia Trl

This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Bath home is located in walking distance from Kennedale High School. It is has ramps at the front and back door for a wheelchair if needed. The kitchen has a eat in dining area and is open to the living area. There is a large walk in pantry. The home is ideal for couples just starting out, or for families, and even for empty nesters. A great large outdoor entertaining space complete with covered as well as open patio areas are perfect for those spring and summer cookouts. This is an excellent house for you to call IT HOME. Home is now Vacant and ready to view. Contact Sean by text or phone call at 817-422-6608 for questions or to set up a showing. Application,rental Criteria and Pet Restrictions are on our Website at www.highlife-rentals.com. Application Fee is $45 per person 18 and older.