Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5705 Teal Ridge Drive

5705 Teal Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5705 Teal Ridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SUPER CUTE 3-2-2 IN AN ESTABLISHED AREA IN ARLINGTON! Spacious family room perfect for entertaining. Modern tones throughout give the home a cool feel! Bay windows, vaulted ceilings and updated fixtures are a plus! Stainless appliances in the cozy kitchen with a plethora of cabinet and counter space, breakfast nook and breakfast bar-island. Split bedroom floor-plan for added privacy. Extra long covered patio and covered back porch. HUGE shade trees in the backyard. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 Teal Ridge Drive have any available units?
5705 Teal Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 Teal Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5705 Teal Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 Teal Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5705 Teal Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 Teal Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5705 Teal Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5705 Teal Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5705 Teal Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5705 Teal Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 Teal Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 Teal Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5705 Teal Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5705 Teal Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5705 Teal Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 Teal Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5705 Teal Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

