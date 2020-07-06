5620 Woodhollow Drive

Amenities

Great Home! Just renovated 3 Bed, 2 Bath with two spacious living rooms in desired Arlington ISD schools. This home feels open and bright from the moment you enter. Fresh upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops with SS deep sink and pull out faucet. Fresh installed laminated floor in all bedrooms, closets and large family room. No CARPET!! Open floor plan with nice neutral paint for the whole house. Backyard has nice trees and bushes with wonderfully designed wood deck provides a nice outdoor living area to enjoy. Move in Ready and Must See!