All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5620 Woodhollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5620 Woodhollow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5620 Woodhollow Drive

5620 Woodhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5620 Woodhollow Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Home! Just renovated 3 Bed, 2 Bath with two spacious living rooms in desired Arlington ISD schools. This home feels open and bright from the moment you enter. Fresh upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops with SS deep sink and pull out faucet. Fresh installed laminated floor in all bedrooms, closets and large family room. No CARPET!! Open floor plan with nice neutral paint for the whole house. Backyard has nice trees and bushes with wonderfully designed wood deck provides a nice outdoor living area to enjoy. Move in Ready and Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 Woodhollow Drive have any available units?
5620 Woodhollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 Woodhollow Drive have?
Some of 5620 Woodhollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 Woodhollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Woodhollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Woodhollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5620 Woodhollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5620 Woodhollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5620 Woodhollow Drive offers parking.
Does 5620 Woodhollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 Woodhollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Woodhollow Drive have a pool?
No, 5620 Woodhollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Woodhollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5620 Woodhollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Woodhollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5620 Woodhollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center