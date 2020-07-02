5617 Espanola Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Family room and kitchen and breakfast nook are open in one. Corner wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen cabinets and appliances, fresh paint throughout the house, and new windows installed! Large gated access to backyard creates space to store an RV or boat. Backyard has great landscaping, elevated stone wall, great covered patio, & a workshop with electric and insulation. No pets allowed.

Martin High school! Convenient access to Hwy 287 and I20, close to all shopping and restaurants and amenities.