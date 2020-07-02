All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 30 2019 at 6:44 AM

5617 Espanola Drive

5617 Espanola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5617 Espanola Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Cozy home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Family room and kitchen and breakfast nook are open in one. Corner wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen cabinets and appliances, fresh paint throughout the house, and new windows installed! Large gated access to backyard creates space to store an RV or boat. Backyard has great landscaping, elevated stone wall, great covered patio, & a workshop with electric and insulation. No pets allowed.
Martin High school! Convenient access to Hwy 287 and I20, close to all shopping and restaurants and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5617 Espanola Drive have any available units?
5617 Espanola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5617 Espanola Drive have?
Some of 5617 Espanola Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5617 Espanola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5617 Espanola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5617 Espanola Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5617 Espanola Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5617 Espanola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5617 Espanola Drive offers parking.
Does 5617 Espanola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5617 Espanola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5617 Espanola Drive have a pool?
No, 5617 Espanola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5617 Espanola Drive have accessible units?
No, 5617 Espanola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5617 Espanola Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5617 Espanola Drive has units with dishwashers.

