Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:43 AM

5616 Atlantis Terrace

5616 Atlantis Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5616 Atlantis Terrace, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special - If you bring a deposit by 03/31/19, we will waive the application and admin fee! **

Cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,778 sqft, 1 story home in Arlington! Cozy living room with brick fireplace. Galley style kitchen with white cabinets and granite counter tops. Breakfast area off of kitchen. Big backyard with deck, perfect for entertainment and pets! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 Atlantis Terrace have any available units?
5616 Atlantis Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 Atlantis Terrace have?
Some of 5616 Atlantis Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 Atlantis Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Atlantis Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Atlantis Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5616 Atlantis Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5616 Atlantis Terrace offer parking?
No, 5616 Atlantis Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5616 Atlantis Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 Atlantis Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Atlantis Terrace have a pool?
No, 5616 Atlantis Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5616 Atlantis Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5616 Atlantis Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 Atlantis Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 Atlantis Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

