All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5539 Silver Maple Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5539 Silver Maple Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5539 Silver Maple Drive

5539 Silver Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5539 Silver Maple Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
VERY NICE AND CLEAN CONDITION...CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR 360 AND 20 HWY...3 BEDROOM 2 BATH...EATING AREA...PATIO...MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5539 Silver Maple Drive have any available units?
5539 Silver Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5539 Silver Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5539 Silver Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5539 Silver Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5539 Silver Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5539 Silver Maple Drive offer parking?
No, 5539 Silver Maple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5539 Silver Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5539 Silver Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5539 Silver Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 5539 Silver Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5539 Silver Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 5539 Silver Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5539 Silver Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5539 Silver Maple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5539 Silver Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5539 Silver Maple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center