Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5539 Silver Maple Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5539 Silver Maple Drive
5539 Silver Maple Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5539 Silver Maple Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
VERY NICE AND CLEAN CONDITION...CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR 360 AND 20 HWY...3 BEDROOM 2 BATH...EATING AREA...PATIO...MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5539 Silver Maple Drive have any available units?
5539 Silver Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 5539 Silver Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5539 Silver Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5539 Silver Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5539 Silver Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5539 Silver Maple Drive offer parking?
No, 5539 Silver Maple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5539 Silver Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5539 Silver Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5539 Silver Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 5539 Silver Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5539 Silver Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 5539 Silver Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5539 Silver Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5539 Silver Maple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5539 Silver Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5539 Silver Maple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
