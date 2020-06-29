All apartments in Arlington
5531 Silver Maple Drive
5531 Silver Maple Drive

5531 Silver Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5531 Silver Maple Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding two-story corner lot property is ready to be your next home. The fantastic concept comes along together with the kitchen centrally located in the middle of the house, two significant living areas with a formal dining room & an eat-in kitchen. This beautiful kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops with dual sinks & stunning tile flooring, just facing this enormous backyard featuring open patio for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms located on the second floor, along with the stunning master bedroom, A large shower & walking closet. Additional completely renovated standing shower at the end of the hallway. A dream home in a perfect location & close to everything. Must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5531 Silver Maple Drive have any available units?
5531 Silver Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5531 Silver Maple Drive have?
Some of 5531 Silver Maple Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5531 Silver Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5531 Silver Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 Silver Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5531 Silver Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5531 Silver Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5531 Silver Maple Drive offers parking.
Does 5531 Silver Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5531 Silver Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 Silver Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 5531 Silver Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5531 Silver Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 5531 Silver Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 Silver Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5531 Silver Maple Drive has units with dishwashers.

