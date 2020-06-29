5531 Silver Maple Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Outstanding two-story corner lot property is ready to be your next home. The fantastic concept comes along together with the kitchen centrally located in the middle of the house, two significant living areas with a formal dining room & an eat-in kitchen. This beautiful kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops with dual sinks & stunning tile flooring, just facing this enormous backyard featuring open patio for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms located on the second floor, along with the stunning master bedroom, A large shower & walking closet. Additional completely renovated standing shower at the end of the hallway. A dream home in a perfect location & close to everything. Must-see!