All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5528 Bainbridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5528 Bainbridge Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:08 PM

5528 Bainbridge Dr

5528 Bainbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5528 Bainbridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home on corner lot - Beautifully updated 3BR / 1.5 bath home on large corner lot with big treed yard. Beautiful hardwood and tile floors though out the home with granite counter tops in the kitchen. This is the place you will want to call home. This home is priced to rent fast. Call today to schedule your opportunity to see the home.

(RLNE5780553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5528 Bainbridge Dr have any available units?
5528 Bainbridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5528 Bainbridge Dr have?
Some of 5528 Bainbridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5528 Bainbridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5528 Bainbridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 Bainbridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5528 Bainbridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5528 Bainbridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5528 Bainbridge Dr offers parking.
Does 5528 Bainbridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5528 Bainbridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 Bainbridge Dr have a pool?
No, 5528 Bainbridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5528 Bainbridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5528 Bainbridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 Bainbridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5528 Bainbridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center