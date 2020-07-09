Beautifully updated home on corner lot - Beautifully updated 3BR / 1.5 bath home on large corner lot with big treed yard. Beautiful hardwood and tile floors though out the home with granite counter tops in the kitchen. This is the place you will want to call home. This home is priced to rent fast. Call today to schedule your opportunity to see the home.
(RLNE5780553)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5528 Bainbridge Dr have any available units?
5528 Bainbridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5528 Bainbridge Dr have?
Some of 5528 Bainbridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5528 Bainbridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5528 Bainbridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 Bainbridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5528 Bainbridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5528 Bainbridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5528 Bainbridge Dr offers parking.
Does 5528 Bainbridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5528 Bainbridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 Bainbridge Dr have a pool?
No, 5528 Bainbridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5528 Bainbridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5528 Bainbridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 Bainbridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5528 Bainbridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
