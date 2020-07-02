5520 Bradley Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath has new faux wood laminate flooring, granite countertops, fresh paint. You'll love the spacious master bedroom, bath w two vanities and a walk in closet. It has a large living area w fireplace and a huge built in bookshelf. There is a skylight in the enclosed sun porch. The kitchen is spacious with an eat in breakfast area, and also a large formal dining room. Includes a lock with key-less entry. This is a corner lot on a court with low traffic. It is an easy commute to 287 or I20. This is a pet friendly property.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.