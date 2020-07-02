All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 21 2020 at 7:50 PM

5520 Bradley Court

5520 Bradley Court · No Longer Available
Location

5520 Bradley Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath has new faux wood laminate flooring, granite countertops, fresh paint. You'll love the spacious master bedroom, bath w two vanities and a walk in closet. It has a large living area w fireplace and a huge built in bookshelf. There is a skylight in the enclosed sun porch. The kitchen is spacious with an eat in breakfast area, and also a large formal dining room. Includes a lock with key-less entry. This is a corner lot on a court with low traffic. It is an easy commute to 287 or I20. This is a pet friendly property.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5520 Bradley Court have any available units?
5520 Bradley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5520 Bradley Court have?
Some of 5520 Bradley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5520 Bradley Court currently offering any rent specials?
5520 Bradley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5520 Bradley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5520 Bradley Court is pet friendly.
Does 5520 Bradley Court offer parking?
No, 5520 Bradley Court does not offer parking.
Does 5520 Bradley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5520 Bradley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5520 Bradley Court have a pool?
No, 5520 Bradley Court does not have a pool.
Does 5520 Bradley Court have accessible units?
No, 5520 Bradley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5520 Bradley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5520 Bradley Court does not have units with dishwashers.

