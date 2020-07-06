THE PROPERTY HAS BEEN REFURBISHED WITH NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT. THE ENTRY STEPS INTO A SUNKEN LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND LAMINATE FLOORING AS WELL AS IN THE FORMAL DINING AREA. KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA FLOORING IS VINYL. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET THAT IS ONLY ONE YEAR OLD. THE HOME IS CONVENIENT TO ALL THREE SCHOOLS AS WELL AS AREAS FOR SHOPPING. QUICK ACCESS TO HIGHWAY I 20 AND 287 AS WELL AS I 30. THE BACK YARD IS QUIET LARGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5504 Marshfield Court have any available units?
5504 Marshfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5504 Marshfield Court have?
Some of 5504 Marshfield Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 Marshfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Marshfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.