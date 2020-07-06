5504 Marshfield Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

THE PROPERTY HAS BEEN REFURBISHED WITH NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT. THE ENTRY STEPS INTO A SUNKEN LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND LAMINATE FLOORING AS WELL AS IN THE FORMAL DINING AREA. KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA FLOORING IS VINYL. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET THAT IS ONLY ONE YEAR OLD. THE HOME IS CONVENIENT TO ALL THREE SCHOOLS AS WELL AS AREAS FOR SHOPPING. QUICK ACCESS TO HIGHWAY I 20 AND 287 AS WELL AS I 30. THE BACK YARD IS QUIET LARGE.