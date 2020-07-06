All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:01 AM

5504 Marshfield Court

5504 Marshfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

5504 Marshfield Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THE PROPERTY HAS BEEN REFURBISHED WITH NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT. THE ENTRY STEPS INTO A SUNKEN LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND LAMINATE FLOORING AS WELL AS IN THE FORMAL DINING AREA. KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA FLOORING IS VINYL. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET THAT IS ONLY ONE YEAR OLD. THE HOME IS CONVENIENT TO ALL THREE SCHOOLS AS WELL AS AREAS FOR SHOPPING. QUICK ACCESS TO HIGHWAY I 20 AND 287 AS WELL AS I 30. THE BACK YARD IS QUIET LARGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 Marshfield Court have any available units?
5504 Marshfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5504 Marshfield Court have?
Some of 5504 Marshfield Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 Marshfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Marshfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Marshfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 5504 Marshfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5504 Marshfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 5504 Marshfield Court offers parking.
Does 5504 Marshfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 Marshfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Marshfield Court have a pool?
No, 5504 Marshfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 5504 Marshfield Court have accessible units?
No, 5504 Marshfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Marshfield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 Marshfield Court has units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

