Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled 4-2-2 in sought after Martin-Boles-Moore school district. From top to bottom, this home is nearly new and updated: R-44 attic insulation; HVAC with Nest thermostat; newer energy efficient windows. recent paint inside & out; granite counters, kitchen & baths with under mount sinks; light fixtures; ceiling fans; 18 inch porcelain tile in LR, Kitchen & baths; switches & outlets; door hardware; faucets ---- not much that isn’t new or updated.